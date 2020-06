June 4 (Reuters) - Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd :

* SIGNED INVESTMENT AGREEMENT BETWEEN ACESO COMPANY PTE. LTD., SINGAPORE AND PROMOTER B.S. AJAIKUMAR

* ACESO SHALL SUBSCRIBE TO 29.5 MILLION SHARES AND 18.6 MILLION WARRANTS OF HCG AT 130 RUPEES PER SHARE, AGGREGATING TO 6.25 BILLION RUPEES

* ALSO RECEIVED OPEN OFFER FROM ACESO TO BUY UP TO 32.6 MILLION SHARES AT 130 RUPEES PER SHARE