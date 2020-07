July 9 (Reuters) - Sectra AB:

* MAJOR HEALTHCARE PROVIDERS IN ISRAEL CHOOSE SECTRA’S DIGITAL PATHOLOGY SOLUTION FOR FULL-SCALE PRIMARY DIAGNOSTICS

* SYSTEMS AT HADASSAH MEDICAL CENTER AND ASSUTA MEDICAL CENTER WERE SOLD BY SECTRA'S DISTRIBUTION PARTNER IN ISRAEL, MEDI-FAR HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS.