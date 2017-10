Sept 27 (Reuters) - Healthcare Realty Trust Inc

* Healthcare Realty Trust provides update on atlanta portfolio acquisition

* Healthcare Realty Trust Inc - ‍entered into an amended and restated agreement with Meadows & Ohly, LLC to acquire eight medical office buildings​

* Healthcare Realty - ‍amended purchase price of deal to $193.8 million at 2018 cash yield of 5.2 pct from previous price of $204.5 million at yield of 4.9 pct​