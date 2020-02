Feb 12 (Reuters) - Healthcare Realty Trust Inc:

* HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER

* Q4 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE $0.41

* QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO PER SHARE INCREASED 4.0% OVER Q4 OF 2018

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $120.7 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.20