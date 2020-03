BRIEF-Healthcare Realty Trust says Is In Process Of Amending $150 mln Seven-Year Term Loan Facility Due 2026 To Extend Delayed Draw Feature Until May 31, 2020

March 4 (Reuters) - Healthcare Realty Trust Inc:

* HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST - IS IN PROCESS OF AMENDING $150 MILLION SEVEN-YEAR TERM LOAN FACILITY DUE 2026 TO EXTEND DELAYED DRAW FEATURE UNTIL MAY 31, 2020

* HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST - COMMENCED OFFERING OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2030 IN UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING

* HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST - EXPECTS TO APPLY NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO OUTSTANDING BORROWINGS UNDER UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY

* HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST INC - DOES NOT CURRENTLY ANTICIPATE DRAWING ANY AMOUNTS UNDER 2026 TERM LOAN