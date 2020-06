June 1 (Reuters) - Healthcare Realty Trust Inc:

* HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST- ON MAY 29, ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS WITH MERCY TO SELL TWO SINGLE-TENANT FACILITIES FOR PURCHASE PRICES TOTALING $244.5 MILLION

* HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST INC - EXPECTS TO CLOSE THESE DISPOSITIONS IN Q3 OF 2020 AND RECOGNIZE A GAIN ON SALE OF ABOUT $68 MILLION Source text: (bit.ly/2TWgQTe) Further company coverage: