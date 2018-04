BRIEF-Healthcare Services Group - Company Expects Corresponding Expense To "Unfavorably Impact" 1Q 2018 EPS By $0.36-$0.38/Share

April 16 (Reuters) - Healthcare Services Group Inc:

* HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP, INC. PROVIDES UPDATE ON FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

* HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC - COMPANY EXPECTS CORRESPONDING EXPENSE TO “UNFAVORABLY IMPACT” 1Q 2018 EPS BY $0.36-$0.38/SHARE

* HEALTHCARE SERVICES-IN Q1 2018, INCREASED ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE ALLOWANCE PRIMARILY RELATED TO RESTRUCTURINGS OF 2 PRIVATELY-HELD, MULTI-STATE OPERATORS

* HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC - COMPANY EXPECTS NO IMPACT ON FUTURE REVENUE, NET INCOME OR EPS