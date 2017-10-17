FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Healthcare Services Group reports Q3 earnings per share $0.31
#Market News
October 17, 2017 / 8:26 PM / in 5 days

BRIEF-Healthcare Services Group reports Q3 earnings per share $0.31

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Healthcare Services Group Inc

* Healthcare Services Group Inc reports results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017 and announces increased third quarter 2017 cash dividend

* Q3 earnings per share $0.31

* Q3 revenue $491.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $485.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Healthcare Services Group Inc - ‍declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per common share, payable on December 22, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

