BRIEF-Healthcare Trust Of America Inc Provides Update On Q2 2020 Performance To Date

June 1 (Reuters) - Healthcare Trust Of America Inc:

* HEALTHCARE TRUST OF AMERICA, INC. PROVIDES UPDATE ON Q2 2020 PERFORMANCE TO DATE

* HEALTHCARE TRUST OF AMERICA INC - TOTAL PORTFOLIO OCCUPANCY AS OF END OF MAY WAS 89.9%, WHICH WAS FLAT FROM END OF MARCH

* HEALTHCARE TRUST OF AMERICA - IN APRIL AND MAY, COLLECTED ABOUT 96% OF TOTAL AMOUNT OF RECURRING MONTHLY RENTS THAT ARE CONTRACTUALLY DUE AND OWED

* HEALTHCARE TRUST OF AMERICA - ON QUARTER END, DREW DOWN REMAINING $595 MILLION ON CREDIT FACILITY, INCREASING PRO FORMA CASH POSITION TO ALMOST $800 MILLION