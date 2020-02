BRIEF-Healthcare Trust Of America Inc Reports Q4 Adjusted Ffo Per Share $0.42

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Healthcare Trust Of America Inc:

* HEALTHCARE TRUST OF AMERICA, INC. REPORTS 2019 RESULTS AND 2020 EARNINGS GUIDANCE

* Q4 FFO PER SHARE $0.41

* SEES 2020 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS PER SHARE $0.32- $0.36

* SEES 2020 SAME-PROPERTY CASH NOI 2.0%- 3.0%

* SEES 2020 FFO PER SHARE, AS DEFINED BY NAREIT $1.68 - $1.71

* SEES 2020 NORMALIZED FFO PER SHARE $1.69 - $1.73

* Q4 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $0.42 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* FY2020 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.35 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* FY2020 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $1.71 — REFINITIV IBES DATA