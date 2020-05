May 5 (Reuters) - Healthcare Trust Of America Inc:

* HEALTHCARE TRUST OF AMERICA, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 EARNINGS AND PROVIDES UPDATE ON IMPACTS FROM THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* FORMALLY WITHDRAWING EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR 2020

* CURRENTLY EXPECT TO COLLECT ALL OF RENT THAT CO AGREES TO DEFER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: