Jan 8 (Reuters) - Healthequity Inc:

* HEALTHEQUITY INC - ESTIMATES THAT HSA MEMBERS WILL GROW TO BETWEEN 3.3 MILLION AND 3.4 MILLION BY JANUARY 31, 2018, UP FROM 2.7 MILLION A YEAR EARLIER

* HEALTHEQUITY INC - ESTIMATES CUSTODIAL ASSETS WILL GROW TO BETWEEN $6.4 BILLION AND $6.5 BILLION BY JAN 31, 2018, UP FROM $5.0 BILLION A YEAR EARLIER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: