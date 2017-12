BRIEF-HealthEquity Reports Q3 Earnings Per Share $0.17

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Healthequity Inc:

* HEALTHEQUITY REPORTS THIRD QUARTER ENDED OCTOBER 31, 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.17

* Q3 REVENUE $56.8 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $55.4 MILLION

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.13 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* - NARROWING GUIDANCE FOR 2018 EXPECTATIONS AROUND A HIGHER REVENUE FORECAST AND CONFIRMING ADJUSTED EBITDA OUTLOOK

* - NARROWING REVENUE OUTLOOK FOR YEAR ENDED JAN 31, 2018 TO A RANGE BETWEEN $225.0 MILLION AND $228.0 MILLION

* - NARROWING REVENUE OUTLOOK TO A RANGE BETWEEN $225.0 MILLION AND $228.0 MILLION FOR YEAR ENDED JANUARY 31, 2018