March 24 (Reuters) - Healthia Ltd:

* DIRECTORS BELIEVE IT IS PRUDENT TO CANCEL INTERIM DIVIDEND DECLARED, AND ASSOCIATED DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLAN

* ALL CLINICS REMAIN OPEN WITH MINIMAL CHANGES TO THEIR NORMAL TRADING HOURS

* EXPECTS TO REVERT TO ITS STATED DIVIDEND POLICY ONCE MORE CERTAIN MARKET CONDITIONS ARISE

* PROGRESSING A PIPELINE OF ACQUISITIONS AND HAS NOT CHANGED ITS STRATEGY WITH RESPECT TO FUTURE OPPORTUNITIES