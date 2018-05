BRIEF-Healthineers CEO says keeping eye out but in no hurry for M&A

May 3 (Reuters) - Siemens Healthineers AG:

* SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS CFO SAYS EXPECT GREATEST NEGATIVE IMPACT FROM CURRENCIES IN Q3

* HEALTHINEERS CEO SAYS WON MARKET SHARE IN MEDICAL IMAGING IN THE U.S IN Q2

* HEALTHINEERS CEO SAYS WE ARE VERY HAPPY WITH OUR CURRENT PORTFOLIO, WE DON’T SEE PROBLEMATIC GAPS

* HEALTHINEERS CEO SAYS WE CAN MAKE TARGETED ACQUISTIONS, LOOKING IN MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS, ADVANCED THERAPIES

* HEALTHINEERS CEO SAYS ALSO LOOKING IN AREA OF DIGITAL, AI

* HEALTHINEERS CEO SAYS WILL APPROACH ANY POSSIBLE TARGETS CAUTIOUSLY, NOT IN ANY HURRY

* HEALTHINEERS CEO SAYS EVERY ADDITIONAL TARIFF IS PROBLEMATIC WHEN ASKED ABOUT US-CHINA TRADE TENSIONS

* HEALTHINEERS CE0 SAYS STILL NEED APPROVAL FOR ATELLICA IN CHINA AND JAPAN

* HEALTHINEERS CFO SAYS 2017/2018 SALES MAY BE BETWEEN 200 AND 400 MILLION EUROS LOWER THAN PREVIOUS YEAR