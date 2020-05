May 5 (Reuters) - Siemens Healthineers AG analyst call:

* CEO SAYS CORONAVIRUS SEROLOGY/ANTIBODY TEST NOT YET PRICED BUT WILL BE LOW SINGLE-DIGIT DOLLAR AMOUNT PER TEST

* CEO SAYS I AM VERY CONFIDENT FUNDAMENTAL DRIVERS FOR AT LEAST 5% GROUP SALES GROWTH AND ABOUT 10% EPS GROWTH ARE INTACT, BUT SHAPE OF RETURN TO THAT PATH UNCERTAIN