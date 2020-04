BRIEF-Healthineers To Launch Sars-Cov-2 Assay Test Kit

April 2 (Reuters) - Siemens Healthineers AG:

* SAYS TO LAUNCH SARS-COV-2 ASSAY TEST KIT

* SAYS SEEKING EMERGENCY USE ASSESSMENT AND LISTING (EUAL) FROM WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION FOR ASSAY TEST KIT

* HEALTHINEERS SAYS IN TALKS WITH U.S. FDA FOR RELEASE OF TEST UNDER EMERGENCY USE AUTHORIZATION (EUA)

* HEALTHINEERS SAYS TEST KITS ALREADY BEING SHIPPED WITHIN THE EUROPEAN UNION FOR RESEARCH USE ONLY

* HEALTHINEERS SAYS TEST IDEALLY SUITED FOR MEDIUM-SIZE LABS, TO RUN ON COMMONLY USED LAB MACHINES

* HEALTHINEERS SAYS TEST ASSAY DESIGNED TO IDENTIFY THE VIRUS IN LESS THAN THREE HOURS Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)