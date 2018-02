Feb 27 (Reuters) - Stille Ab:

* ‍HEALTHINVEST SMALL & MICROCAP FUND ACQUIRES 450,000 SHARES IN STILLE AB (PUBL)​

* ‍HEALTHINVEST SMALL & MICROCAP FUND BOUGHT SHARES IN STILLE CORRESPONDING TO 9.3% OF CO‘S CAPITAL AND VOTES FROM LINC AB​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)