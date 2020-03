March 16 (Reuters) - Healthpeak Properties Inc:

* HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES INC - BELIEVE THE IMPACT OF COVID-19 WILL VARY ACROSS OUR DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO

* HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES INC - CLOSING OF SCHOOLS WILL LIKELY HAVE AN ADVERSE IMPACT ON CO’S STAFFING AVAILABILITY

* HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES -FOR SENIOR HOUSING, SEE DISRUPTIONS BY COVID-19 TO RESULT IN PERFORMANCE DETERIORATION VERSUS INITIAL EXPECTATIONS FOR AT LEAST NEXT FEW MONTHS