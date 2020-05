May 5 (Reuters) - Healthpeak Properties Inc:

* HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES™ REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS

* Q1 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE $0.45

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $585.2 MILLION VERSUS $436.2 MILLION

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.54 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)