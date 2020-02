Feb 11 (Reuters) - Healthpeak Properties Inc:

* HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES™ REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED 2019 RESULTS

* QTRLY NAREIT FFO OF $0.39 PER SHARE

* QTRLY BLENDED TOTAL PORTFOLIO SPP CASH NOI GROWTH OF 3.6%

* EXECUTED A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE THE POST FOR $320 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: