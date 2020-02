Feb 19 (Reuters) - Healthpeak Properties Inc:

* HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES INC - ON FEBRUARY 19, CO ENTERED INTO AN “AT-THE-MARKET” EQUITY OFFERING SALES AGREEMENT

* HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES INC - UNDER AGREEMENT, SECURITIES TO BE SOLD UNDER SALES AGREEMENT ARE NOT TO EXCEED AN GROSS SALES PRICE OF $1.25 BILLION