BRIEF-Healthpeak Properties To Accelerate Settlement Of All Of Existing Equity Forwards Before Q1 End

March 24 (Reuters) - Healthpeak Properties Inc:

* HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES INC - TO ACCELERATE SETTLEMENT OF ALL OF EXISTING EQUITY FORWARDS BEFORE Q1 END

* HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES INC - TO CLOSE PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $320 MILLION ACQUISITION OF THE POST IN EARLY APRIL

* HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES INC - SETTLEMENT OF EXISTING EQUITY FORWARDS WILL RESULT IN $1.06 BILLION OF PROCEEDS

* HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES - IN SENIOR HOUSING, EXPECT THAT OCCUPANCY WILL BEGIN TO DECLINE IN COMING WEEKS GIVEN REDUCED TOURS, NORMAL MOVE-OUT ACTIVITY

* HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES - OPERATORS ARE EXPERIENCING SIGNIFICANT COST INCREASES IN DEALING WITH PANDEMIC, MOST NOTABLY IN STAFFING AND SUPPLY COSTS

* HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES - EXPECT CONSTRUCTION SPEND TO DECLINE VERSUS PREVIOUS EXPECTATIONS IN 2020