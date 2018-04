April 26 (Reuters) - Healthscope Ltd:

* UNSOLICITED AND CONDITIONAL ACQUISITION PROPOSAL - HSO.AX

* UNSOLICITED OFFER AT INDICATIVE PRICE OF $2.36 CASH PER SHARE

* OFFER CONSISTS OF CONSORTIUM OF ENTITIES OF BGH CAPITAL FUND I, AUSTRALIANSUPER, CAROB INVESTMENT PRIVATE LIMITED AND OTHERS

* BOARD HAS COMMENCED AN ASSESSMENT OF PROPOSAL