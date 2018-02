Feb 15 (Reuters) - Healthscope Ltd:

* ‍HOSPITALS OPERATING EBITDA OUTLOOK FOR FY18 REMAINS UNCHANGED AND IS EXPECTED TO BE BROADLY SIMILAR TO FY17​

* 2HFY18 OPERATING EBITDA EXPECTED TO DELIVER GROWTH YOY

* ‍FY18 OPERATING EBITDA CORPORATE EXPENSE IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $29.0 MILLION - $31.0 MILLION​