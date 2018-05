May 14 (Reuters) - Healthscope Ltd:

* HEALTHSCOPE RECEIVES UNSOLICITED, NON-BINDING INDICATIVE PROPOSAL FROM BROOKFIELD

* DEAL FOR INDICATIVE PRICE OF $2.50 CASH PER SHARE

* BROOKFIELD SAYS INTENDS TO GIVE EXISTING HEALTHSCOPE SHAREHOLDERS OPPORTUNITY TO INVEST WITH BROOKFIELD IN PRIVATISED HEALTHSCOPE