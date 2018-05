May 22 (Reuters) - Healthscope Ltd:

* DECIDED NOT TO PROVIDE DUE DILIGENCE ACCESS TO EITHER BGH - AUSTRALIANSUPER CONSORTIUM OR BROOKFIELD

* IT WILL UNDERTAKE A STRATEGIC REVIEW OF ITS HOSPITAL PROPERTY PORTFOLIO

* PROPOSALS UNDERVALUE CO HAVING REGARD TO VARIOUS MATTERS INCLUDING EXPECTED IMPROVEMENT IN OPERATING PERFORMANCE IN FY19 AND BEYOND