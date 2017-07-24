FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
22 days ago
BRIEF-HealthStream announces Q2 earnings per share $0.07
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
U.S.
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
Pain for OxyContin maker
OxyContin
Pain for OxyContin maker
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Politics
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 24, 2017 / 9:07 PM / 22 days ago

BRIEF-HealthStream announces Q2 earnings per share $0.07

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - HealthStream Inc

* HealthStream announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.07

* Q2 revenue $61.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $61.4 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 8 to 10 percent

* HealthStream Inc - Continue to anticipate that capital expenditures will be between $15 million and $17 million during 2017

* HealthStream Inc - Continue to anticipate operating income for 2017 to increase between 50 and 65 percent as compared to 2016

* FY2017 revenue view $251.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.