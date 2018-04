April 30 (Reuters) - HealthStream Inc:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.74

* Q1 REVENUE $54.9 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $55.8 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.06 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 6 TO 8 PERCENT

* CONTINUE TO ANTICIPATE THAT CAPITAL EXPENDITURES WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $20 MILLION DURING 2018

* CONTINUE TO ANTICIPATE OPERATING INCOME FOR 2018 TO INCREASE BETWEEN 20 AND 30 PERCENT AS COMPARED TO 2017 UNDER ASC 605

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $228.9 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S