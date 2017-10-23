BRIEF-HealthStream reports Q3 earnings $0.08/shr

Oct 23 (Reuters) - HealthStream Inc

* HealthStream announces third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.08

* Q3 revenue $63.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $62.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 8 to 10 percent

* HealthStream Inc - ‍anticipate that capital expenditures will be between $18 million and $20 million during 2017​

* HealthStream Inc - anticipate operating income for 2017 to increase between 65 and 80 percent as compared to 2016​

* FY2017 revenue view $246.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S