2 months ago
BRIEF-HealthStream says Laerdal Medical ends renewal negotiations for agreements with co
#Market News
June 26, 2017 / 1:12 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-HealthStream says Laerdal Medical ends renewal negotiations for agreements with co

1 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - Healthstream Inc

* Healthstream - laerdal medical has ended renewal negotiations for agreements with healthstream regarding heartcode and resuscitation quality improvement products

* Healthstream inc - ‍no impact on previously stated full-year 2017 financial guidance​ ‍​

* Healthstream inc - healthstream expects to continue selling heartcode and rqi for next 18 months

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.21, revenue view $251.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

