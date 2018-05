May 22 (Reuters) - ParkerVision Inc:

* HEARING DATE SET IN PARKERVISION’S PATENT INFRINGEMENT CASE AGAINST QUALCOMM AND APPLE

* PARKERVISION INC - COURT ALSO SCHEDULED A TECHNOLOGY TUTORIAL IMMEDIATELY PRECEDING MARKMAN HEARING AND HAS SET ASIDE FULL DAY FOR PROCEEDINGS

* PARKERVISION - CLAIM CONSTRUCTION HEARING WILL BE HELD ON FRIDAY, AUGUST 31, IN CO'S PATENT INFRINGEMENT SUIT AGAINST QUALCOMM AND APPLE