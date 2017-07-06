FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Heartland Express acquires Interstate Distributor Co
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Health
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
Reuters Focus
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 6, 2017 / 12:54 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Heartland Express acquires Interstate Distributor Co

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - Heartland Express Inc:

* Heartland Express acquires interstate distributor co.

* Heartland Express Inc - transaction enterprise value of approximately $113 million

* Heartland Express Inc - heartland acquired 100pct of IDC's outstanding stock from Saltchuk for cash.

* Heartland Express Inc - heartland expects to pay off all of IDC's debt after deal closing.

* Heartland Express Inc - transaction was funded through $94 million of heartland's existing cash, plus assumption of approximately $23 million of IDC's debt

* Heartland Express Inc - based on expected synergies, transaction is expected to be accretive to heartland's earnings in first full quarter of operations

* Heartland Express Inc - acquired 100pct of outstanding stock of Interstate Distributer Co Of Tacoma, Washington from Saltchuk Resources Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.