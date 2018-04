April 30 (Reuters) - Heartland Financial USA Inc:

* HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.76

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.85 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $91.6 MILLION COMPARED TO $73.0 MILLION DURING Q1 OF 2017

* HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS