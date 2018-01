BRIEF-Heartland Financial USA Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.45

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Heartland Financial Usa Inc:

* HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. REPORTS 2017 FOURTH QUARTER AND ANNUAL RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.45

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.80 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.80 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA - ‍RECORDED A CHARGE TO INCOME TAX EXPENSE OF $10.4 MILLION AS A RESULT OF TAX REFORM IN Q4

* QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $92.9 MILLION VERSUS $75.2 MILLION

* HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA - $10.4 MILLION CHARGE RESULTED IN A REDUCTION OF DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE OF $0.35 FOR QUARTER AND FOR YEAR​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: