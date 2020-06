June 8 (Reuters) - Heat Biologics Inc:

* HEAT BIOLOGICS - ANNOUNCES FDA CLEARANCE OF INVESTIGATIONAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR PTX-35

* HEAT BIOLOGICS - CO'S PELICAN THERAPEUTICS UNIT HAS NEAR-TERM PLANS TO INITIATE ITS PHASE 1 CLINICAL TRIAL IN PATIENTS WITH SOLID TUMORS