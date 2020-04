BRIEF-Heat Biologics Announces Strategy & Anticipated Q2 Milestones For Covid-19 Vaccine Program

April 29 (Reuters) - Heat Biologics Inc:

* HEAT BIOLOGICS - ANNOUNCED STRATEGY & ANTICIPATED Q2 2020 MILESTONES FOR COVID-19 VACCINE PROGRAM

* HEAT BIOLOGICS - ANTICIPATED Q2 MILESTONES INCLUDE COMPLETION OF DEVT OF A CELL-BASED VACCINE EXPRESSING GP96-IG, OX40L-IG, SARS-COV-2 PROTEIN S

* HEAT BIOLOGICS - ANTICIPATED Q2 MILESTONES INCLUDE SUBMISSION OF GRANT APPLICATIONS TO FUND AND ACCELERATE COVID-19 VACCINE DEVELOPMENT

* HEAT BIOLOGICS - COMMENCEMENT OF PRECLINICAL TESTING OF COVID-19 VACCINE PLANNED TO COMMENCE THIS QUARTER, WILL REPORT PRELIM DATA SHORTLY THEREAFTER