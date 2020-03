March 23 (Reuters) - Heat Biologics Inc:

* HEAT BIOLOGICS INC - ENTERED INTO COLLABORATION WITH UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI TO DEVELOP A CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 POINT-OF-CARE DIAGNOSTIC TEST

* HEAT BIOLOGICS INC - DIAGNOSTIC TEST DESIGNED TO DELIVER RESULTS ON A PAPER STRIP IN UNDER 30 MINUTES. Source: (bit.ly/2wmOf13) Further company coverage: