BRIEF-Heat Biologics Inc Entered Into Amendment To That Certain At Market Issuance Sales Agreement Between Co And B. Riley FBR, Inc.

April 23 (Reuters) - Heat Biologics Inc:

* HEAT BIOLOGICS INC - ON APRIL 23, ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO THAT CERTAIN AT MARKET ISSUANCE SALES AGREEMENT BETWEEN CO AND B. RILEY FBR, INC.

* HEAT BIOLOGICS INC - AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR ISSUANCE AND SALE OF SHARES OF COMMON STOCK IN ATM OFFERING

* HEAT BIOLOGICS INC - ATM PROSPECTUS PROVIDES FOR SALE OF UP TO $50 MILLION OF SHARES OF COMMON STOCK IN ATM OFFERING UNDER NEW REGISTRATION STATEMENT Source text: [bit.ly/3ayUSuQ] Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)