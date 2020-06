June 1 (Reuters) - Heat Biologics Inc:

* HEAT BIOLOGICS INC - IT HAD CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS OF $35.5 MILLION AS OF JUNE 1, 2020

* HEAT BIOLOGICS - BELIEVES IT HAS SUFFICIENT CASH TO FUND OPERATIONS AND CURRENT AND PLANNED CLINICAL ACTIVITIES INTO Q1 OF 2022