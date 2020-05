BRIEF-Heat Biologics Presents Positive Survival Benefit For Hs-110 In Combination With Nivolumab In Phase 2 Lung Cancer Trial At 2020 Asco Annual Meeting

May 29 (Reuters) - Heat Biologics Inc:

* HEAT BIOLOGICS PRESENTS POSITIVE SURVIVAL BENEFIT FOR HS-110 IN COMBINATION WITH NIVOLUMAB IN PHASE 2 LUNG CANCER TRIAL AT 2020 ASCO ANNUAL MEETING

* HEAT BIOLOGICS - DATA SHOWED SIGNIFICANT SURVIVAL BENEFIT OBSERVED IN COHORT OF PREVIOUSLY TREATED, CPI NAÏVE PATIENTS WITH ADVANCED NSCLC

* HEAT BIOLOGICS - STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT SURVIVAL BENEFIT WITH MOS OF 42.1 MONTHS WAS OBSERVED IN PATIENTS WITH INJECTION SITE REACTION

* HEAT BIOLOGICS - PLANNING AN END-OF-PHASE 2 MEETING WITH FDA TO DISCUSS REGISTRATION TRIAL DESIGN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: