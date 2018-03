March 26 (Reuters) - Heat Biologics Inc:

* HEAT BIOLOGICS - REPORTS 2 YEAR DATA FROM PHASE 2 TRIAL OF HS-410 COMBINED WITH BACILLUS CALMETTE-GUÉRIN FOR TREATING NON-MUSCLE INVASIVE BLADDER CANCER

* HEAT BIOLOGICS - WITHIN SUBGROUP OF PATIENTS WHO RECEIVED LOW DOSE OF CO'S IMPACT HS-410 WITH BCG, 10 OUT OF 10 REMAINED DISEASE FREE AFTER 2-YRS