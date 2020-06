June 22 (Reuters) - Heat Biologics Inc:

* HEAT BIOLOGICS - FIRST PATIENT HAS BEEN TREATED IN CO’S FIRST-IN-HUMAN PHASE 1 CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING PTX-35

* HEAT BIOLOGICS - FIRST-IN-HUMAN STUDY OF PTX-35 IS EXPECTED TO ENROLL UP TO 30 PATIENTS WITH ADVANCED SOLID TUMORS REFRACTORY TO STANDARD OF CARE Source text: (bit.ly/2CmsctJ) Further company coverage: