April 28 (Reuters) - Heat Biologics Inc:

* HEAT BIOLOGICS - TERMINATED ITS COLLABORATION WITH UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI FOR DEVELOPMENT OF A COVID-19 POINT OF CARE DIAGNOSTIC

* HEAT BIOLOGICS INC - HAS ALSO FILED A PROVISIONAL PATENT APPLICATION FOR ITS OWN COVID-19 DIAGNOSTIC TEST