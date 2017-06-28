FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 2 months
BRIEF-Heathrow completes placing of 500 mln euro bond​
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Health
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 28, 2017 / 4:14 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Heathrow completes placing of 500 mln euro bond​

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Heathrow:

* Strong investor appetite for 500 million euro Heathrow bond​

* Placed a 500 million euro class a bond with a 2032 maturity and a fixed annual coupon of 1.875 pct​

* Latest bond takes amount raised globally by Heathrow in 2017 to nearly 900 mln stg at a time of modest funding requirements​

* Expects proceeds of bond to be used for general corporate purposes, including repayment of existing debt maturing in early 2018​

* Received significant support for transaction, with an order book of around 1.0 billion euros from more than 60 institutions globally​

* Transaction further strengthens liquidity horizon, now extended to September 2019, while also extending duration of Heathrow's debt portfolio​ Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.