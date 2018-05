May 1 (Reuters) - Heathrow Finance PLC:

* RESULTS FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2018

* . RECORD START TO YEAR - PASSENGERS AND TRADE FLOWING THROUGH HEATHROW SOARED TO RECORD HIGHS

* LOWER OPERATING COSTS PER PASSENGER AND HIGHER RETAIL SPENDING RESULTED IN STRONG REVENUE GROWTH OF 3.8% TO £680 MILLION AND INCREASED ADJUSTED EBITDA BY 5.2% TO £402 MILLION.