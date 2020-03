BRIEF-Heavitree Brewery Says No Longer Recommending Final Dividend

March 19 (Reuters) - Heavitree Brewery PLC:

* HEAVITREE BREWERY - DIVIDEND-COVID-19

* HEAVITREE BREWERY - BOARD IS NO LONGER RECOMMENDING A FINAL DIVIDEND FOR YEAR ENDED 31 OCTOBER 2019

* HEAVITREE BREWERY - WILL CONSIDER PAYING A SECOND INTERIM DIVIDEND (IN LIEU OF FINAL DIVIDEND) ONCE THERE IS CLEAR VISIBILITY ON EFFECTS OF COVID-19

* HEAVITREE BREWERY - INTENDS TO WITHDRAW RESOLUTION IN NOTICE OF AGM RELATING TO APPROVAL OF PROPOSED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 4.25P/SHARE