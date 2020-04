April 29 (Reuters) - Heavitree Brewery PLC:

* HEAVITREE BREWERY PLC - DIRECTORS HAVE MADE DECISION TO TAKE A SALARY REDUCTION OF 20% TO PRESERVE CASH

* HEAVITREE BREWERY PLC - CANCELLING RENT CHARGES FOR ITS TENANTS FOR BOTH APRIL AND MAY 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: