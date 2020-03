BRIEF-Heavitree Sees Material Deterioration In Estate's Performance Over The Coming Months

March 18 (Reuters) - Heavitree Brewery PLC:

* HEAVITREE BREWERY - COVID-19 ANNOUNCEMENT

* HEAVITREE BREWERY - FOLLOWING ANNOUNCEMENT OF YEAR END RESULT FOR FINANCIAL YEAR, CONTINUED TO PERFORM IN LINE WITH ITS EXPECTED BUDGETS

* HEAVITREE BREWERY - TENANTED ESTATE EXPERIENCED DECLINE IN SALES, ALTHOUGH AS FULLY TENANTED ESTATE AT THIS STAGE DO NOT HAVE LFL FIGURES

* HEAVITREE BREWERY - TO MINIMISE IMPACT OF COVID-19, TO PRESERVE CASH, TAKING APPROPRIATE ACTION TO REMOVE NON-CRITICAL COSTS FROM BUSINESS

* HEAVITREE BREWERY PLC - HAVING ENGAGED CLOSELY WITH TENANTS, ANTICIPATES MATERIAL DETERIORATION IN ESTATE’S PERFORMANCE OVER COMING MONTHS

* HEAVITREE BREWERY - GIVEN HIGH LEVEL OF CURRENT UNCERTAINTY IT IS NOT POSSIBLE TO QUANTIFY AT THIS STAGE PRECISE IMPACT ON BUSINESS DUE TO VIRUS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: