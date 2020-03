March 30 (Reuters) - Hebei Construction Group Corp Ltd :

* FY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS OF PARENT RMB 753.5 MILLION VERSUS RMB 1.15 BILLION

* FY OPERATING REVENUE RMB41.08 BILLION VERSUS RMB47.86 BILLION

* COVID-19 MEASURES CAUSED SHORT-TERM IMPACT ON OPERATIONS OF GROUP SINCE BEGINNING OF 2020

